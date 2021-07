Cardinals third. Harrison Bader homers to right field. Matt Carpenter called out on strikes. Paul DeJong lines out to left field to Harold Ramirez. Dylan Carlson called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 1, Indians 0.

Indians fourth. Amed Rosario singles to left field. Jose Ramirez homers to center field. Amed Rosario scores. Franmil Reyes strikes out swinging. Bobby Bradley called out on strikes. Harold Ramirez grounds out to shortstop, Paul DeJong to Paul Goldschmidt.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 2, Cardinals 1.

Cardinals seventh. Tommy Edman doubles to deep center field, tagged out at third, Bobby Bradley to Jose Ramirez. Harrison Bader flies out to center field to Bradley Zimmer. Matt Carpenter singles to center field. Paul DeJong homers to left field. Jose Rondon scores. Dylan Carlson grounds out to shortstop, Amed Rosario to Bobby Bradley.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 3, Indians 2.

Cardinals ninth. Yadier Molina flies out to deep left field to Harold Ramirez. Tommy Edman strikes out swinging. Harrison Bader doubles to deep center field. Jose Rondon walks. Paul DeJong walks. Dylan Carlson walks. Paul DeJong to second. Jose Rondon to third. Harrison Bader scores. Paul Goldschmidt strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Cardinals 4, Indians 2.