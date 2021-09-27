St. Louis 2, Dallas 1

Dallas 1 0 0 0 - 1 St. Louis 0 1 0 1 - 2 First Period_1, Dallas, Tufte 1 (Felhaber, Bourque), 18:00. Second Period_2, St. Louis, Buchnevich 1 (Schenn, Perunovich), 19:01 (pp). Third Period_None. Overtime_3, St. Louis, Anas 1 (Perunovich, Buchnevich), 1:43. Shots on Goal_Dallas 13-8-3-0_24. St. Louis 7-9-9-4_29. Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 3; St. Louis 1 of 3. Goalies_Dallas, Holtby 0-0-0 (16 shots-15 saves), Dallas, Oettinger 0-0-0 (13-12). St. Louis, Binnington 0-0-0 (13-12), St. Louis, Hofer 0-0-0 (11-11). A_14,201 (19,150). T_2:31. Referees_Gord Dwyer, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Mark Shewchyk.