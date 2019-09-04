San Francisco St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 0 2 0 Totals 28 1 5 1
Yastrzemski rf 4 0 2 0 Fowler rf 4 0 1 0
Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 Wong 2b 4 0 0 0
Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 2 0 0 0
Vogt c 2 0 0 0 Ozuna lf 3 1 2 1
Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 DeJong ss 3 0 1 0
Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 Molina c 3 0 1 0
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 Edman 3b 3 0 0 0
Dubon 2b 3 0 0 0 Bader cf 3 0 0 0
Rodríguez p 2 0 0 0 Flaherty p 2 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 J.Martínez ph 1 0 0 0
Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 C.Martínez p 0 0 0 0
San Francisco 000 000 000 0
St. Louis 000 001 00x 1

DP_San Francisco 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_San Francisco 3, St. Louis 4. HR_Ozuna (25).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Rodríguez L,5-8 7 5 1 1 1 7
Watson 1 0 0 0 0 1
St. Louis
Flaherty W,9-7 8 1 0 0 1 8
C.Martínez S,18-21 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:11. A_38,259 (45,538).