St. Louis 1, San Francisco 0
|San Francisco
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|28
|1
|5
|1
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Fowler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goldschmidt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vogt c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Molina c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Edman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dubon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rodríguez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Flaherty p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Martínez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Martínez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|00x
|—
|1
DP_San Francisco 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_San Francisco 3, St. Louis 4. HR_Ozuna (25).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Rodríguez L,5-8
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Watson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|St. Louis
|Flaherty W,9-7
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|C.Martínez S,18-21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:11. A_38,259 (45,538).
