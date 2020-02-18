St. Joseph wins overtime tussle with Staples

St. Joseph defeated Staples, 75-71, in an FCIAC overtime thriller on Monday.

Coach Kevin Wielk’s Cadets improved to 12-5, 10-4 FCIAC with the win over Staples (12-5, 8-5).

Paul Fabbri had 25 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

Will Diamantis had 11 points and 6 rebounds.

Jason James had 11 points and 7 assists.

ST. JOSEPH 75, STAPLES 71

St. Joseph

Will Diamantis 4 2-3 11, Paul Fabbri 6 9-9 25, Jason James 3 5-6 11, Brian Robertson 4 0-0 8, Glenn Manigault 1 4-4 6, Hadyn Gourley 2 0-0 6, Tommy Shannon 0 0-0 0, Carson Arkay 0 0-0 0, Derek Long 4 0-0 8

Totals: 24 20-22 75

Staples

Thaw 10 9-10 34, Feubr 3 1-2 9, Basicit 4 0-0 11, Kuastanty 2 0-1 2, Dienst 4 0-0 12, Thompson 0 0-0 0, Rivera 1 1-2 3.

Totals: 24 11-15 71

St. Joseph - 15 24 15 13 8 - 75

Staples - 15 23 16 14 5 - 71

Fouled Out: ST-Kuastanty

3-Pointers: SJ-Fabbri 4, Gourley 2, Diamantis; ST-Thaw 5, Dienst 4, Basicit 3, Feubr 2