St. Joseph has the size and depth needed to make the Vito Montelli Gym the place to be this winter.

An influx of good talent will help offset the loss of nine seniors from last year’s team that finished 11-2.

“We have a young class of talented players plus a couple of juniors that transferred in,” coach Kevin Wielk said. “Derek Long (a 6-2 senior guard) is great leader. Dashawn Hall (a 6-6 forward from Kolbe) and Will Syndor (6-7 forward out of New York) are doing well. Jonathan Niv is a sophomore who can shoot it. Tommy Crossen, another key contributor off the bench, and Derek are my two seniors.”

Junior Brandon Hutchison is the starting point guard. Classmate Charlie Hair (6-10) will come off the bench. Sophomore Ethan Long will come off the bench to play the point or two-guard. Junior Sean Curley can fill it up from the outside.

St. Joseph will look to push the ball, dictate tempo.

“This is prob my deepest team so we can press a bit more,” said Wielk, now in his fourth season. “We have guys off the bench that can get up and down and press. We have a good balance.”

Wielk is looking forward to showcasing his team.

“I’m most excited for our kids to play in front of crowds. It will be good,” he said. “This will be one of the biggest teams we’ve had. We have size, we are fast, we are athletic. Our goal is to fill up the Montelli gym. Get the kids in there; get the community to come out and support us.

“We have some talent, now we have to produce,” he added. “We are not going to sneak up on anyone like we did the last couple of years. Everyone will be ready to play us. I told the players that this season is for the guys that have played before us. They are the ones that built this program. It is up to these guys to keep it going in right direction.”

william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com Twitter: @blox354