St. Joseph tops Wilton for fifth win of season

St. Joseph won for the fifth time in six starts when coach Chris Lindwall’s Cadets defeated visiting Wilton, 46-34, on Friday night. Wilton is 1-3.

Kristen Rodriguez scored 11 points and had 10 rebounds, as St. Joe’s improved to 2-1 in FCIAC play. Erika Stephens scored 9 points. Elizabeth Adzima scored 7 points. Rahmia Johnston had 6 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals. Kate Rudini had 7 points, 6 assists and 4 steals.

Wilton

Molly McLaughlin 0 0-0 0; Catherine Dineen 1 0-2 2; Zoe Rappaport 2 0-0 5; Katie Umphred 0 0-0 0; Fran Goncalves 0 0-0 0; Leah Martins 2 0-0 6; Caitlin Greeff 0 0-0 0; Riley Eaton 2 0-0 5; Ellie Copley 4 0-0 10; Callie Judelson 3 0-0 6

Totals: 14 0-2 34

St Joseph

Veronica Lubas 0 0-0 0; Elizabeth Adzima 3 0-0 7; Cate DeProfio 0 0-0 0; Kate Rudini 2 3-6 7; Kayleigh Carson 0 0-0 0; Erika Stephens 4 0-0 9; McKenna Hedman 0 0-0 0; Isabella Casucci 2 0-0 4; Rahmia Johnston 3 0-0 6; Kirsten Rodriguez 4 3-4 11; Becca Kery 1 0-0 2; Emily Haverl 0 0-0 0

Totals: 19 6-10 46

Wilton 10 9 11 4 - 34

St Joseph 15 17 4 10 - 46

3 Pt Field Goals

Wilton - Zoe Rappaport - 1, Leah Martins - 2, Riley Eaton - 1, Ellie Copley - 2

St Joseph - Elizabeth Adzima - 1, Erika Stephens - 1