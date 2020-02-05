St. Joseph to meet Trumbull in doubleheader to help cure cancer

For the sixth consecutive season, the St. Joseph and Trumbull High basketball programs are Playing For A Cure, in conjunction with IAABBO Board 9 of Basketball Officials and the Pink Whistle Initiative, to benefit the American Cancer Society by playing a varsity doubleheader on Friday, Feb. 7, at Fairfield University’s Alumni Hall.

St. Joseph (8-4 FCIAC, 12-4) will play Trumbull (9-2 FCIAC, 12-3) when the girls meet at 6 p.m. The boys’ game is at 7:45, with the Cadets (9-1 FCIAC, 10-2) taking on the Eagles (5-4 FCIAC, 8-5).

The event has raised over $50,000.00 for the American Cancer Society. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the American Cancer Society.

The Title Sponsor is Napoli Nissan and Kia of Milford. Game Sponsors include Trefz Family Restaurants, BTX Global Air, Bridgeport Insulated Wire Company, Connecticut Orthopaedics, Dennis Lindwall Foundation, Elite Electric, Shannon Landscaping, Connecticut Hoopsters AAU Basketball and Vazzy's Restaurants

“I am excited to be a part of such a great event,” said Chris Lindwall, architect of the event and the St. Joseph girls’ basketball coach. “I am thankful for all the fans that come out every year to support this game and their teams.

“In addition, I am thankful for all of our sponsors who help make this game possible. It is such an exciting game for these players and coaches representing their schools. There is no other High School basketball atmosphere like it in Fairfield County.

“This year is going to be extra special because for the first time personally I will have to coach against my daughter at Trumbull High (junior Julia Lindwall), which I do not think has ever been done before in FCIAC basketball.

“She has grown up seeing how important this event is to me, and how it has grown for these two schools. She is also excited for her first time to step on the floor and begin her chapter in this great game. I can’t wait for this coming Friday night. We hope to see everyone at Alumni Hall at Fairfield University.”

Trumbull girls’ coach Steve Tobitsch said: “The Trumbull vs St. Joe’s hoop games are always a great source of pride for both school communities. However, when we come together to play these high school hoop games on Friday night we are coming together to fight against a much greater cause. We hope to get a great turnout to support the great effort by the athletes participating in the hoop games and show support for all those who have been affected by cancer in their lives.”

St. Joseph boys coach Kevin Wielk said: “It’s for a great cause....There is always a great atmosphere there at Fairfield U. I know our team is excited to be part of helping battle cancer. With four great teams competing, the students will be there to support us.”

Buddy Bray, Trumbull boys’ coach, said, “This event gets bigger every year. I want to thank all parties involved for all their hard work and time, especially our AD Mike King and administrative assistant Wendy Haslam, for making this an exciting night for both basketball programs boys and girls and involving our great town of Trumbull to give back any way possible to help towards a cure for cancer.”

william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com Twitter: @blox354