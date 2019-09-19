St. Joseph swim meets Shelton in opener

St. Joseph girls swimming and diving team met Shelton at the Shelton Community Center pool on Wednesday with the host Gaelettes winning an 89-81 decision.

St. Joseph’s Abby Hanson took first place in the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke.

Shelton’s Megan Bucherati earned victories in the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle.

200 Medley Relay- Hanson, Tanaka Sales, Giavannone, Wu- 2:03.67 (SJ)

200 Freestyle- Megan Bucherati- 2:22.98 (S)

200 IM- Abby Hanson- 2:30.43 (SJ)

50 Free- Daniele Tanaka Sales- 25.38 (SJ)

100 Butterfly- Greta Parkes- 1:11.93 (S)

100 Freestyle- Kayla Bretan- 1:03.26 (S)

500 Freestyle- Megan Bucherati- 6:31.53 (S)

200 Freestyle Relay- Tanaka Sales, Wu, Segiyanko, Giavannone- 1:56.21 (SJ)

100 Backstroke- Abby Hanson- 1:07.96 (SJ)

100 Breaststroke- Daniele Tanaka Sales- 1:11.89 (SJ)

400 Freestyle Relay- Bretan, Bucherati, Martins, Parkes- 4:23.36 (S)