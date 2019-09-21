St. Joseph swim lose to New Canaan girls

St. Joseph lost to New Canaan, 96-79, on an FCIAC girls’ swim meet at the New Canaan YMCA on Friday.

Daniele Tanaka Sales was a double winner for the Cadets.

200 Medley Relay- New Canaan

200 Freestyle- Daniele Tanaka Sales- 2:01.96 (SJ)

200 Individual Medley- Maddie Haley- 2:15.76 (NC)

50 Freestyle- Keki Haley- 27.65 (NC)

Diving- Olivia Quinn- 210.70 (NC)

100 Butterfly- Maddie Haley- 1:02.27 (NC)

100 Freestyle - Katka Jisl- 1:00.46 (NC)

500 Freestyle- Daniele Tanaka Sales- 5:29.87 (SJ)

200 Freestyle Relay- Haley, Mascarinos, Jisl, Haley- 1:50.34 (NC)

100 Backstroke- Lili Rivas- 1:06.46 (NC)

100 Breaststroke- Becky Panella- 1:21. 95 (NC)

400 Freestyle Relay- Bleil, Carrillo, Rivas, Mascarinos- 4:07.01 (NC)