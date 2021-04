St. Joseph’s Maddy Fitzgerald hit two home runs and scored three times when the Cadets defeated fell unbeaten FCIAC rival Ludlowe 5-2 at Sturges Park in Fairfield on Wednesday.

Niamh also hit a home run for St. Joe’s, now 8-0 overall and 7-0 in the FCIAC. It is ranked third in the latest GameTimeCT Top 10 poll