Niamh Dougherty homered, doubled, singled and scored three runs when St. Joseph defeated Darien 16-0 in a five-inning FCIAC softball win on Friday.

St. Joseph is 6-0. It snapped a five-game win streak by Darien (5-2).

Lauren Wasikowski struck out 14 batters and allowed only a double to Brooke Romano. Wasikowski struck out 21 in her previous start.

Maddy Fitzgerald hit a home run and added two singles to a 17-hit attack.

Riley McDermott had three hits, three RBIs and scored three runs.

Brit Mairano had two doubles and drove in two runs.

Fitzgerald had two RBIs.

Claire Gardella had two hits and two RBIs.