St. Joseph schedules strong opponents to prep for postseason

St. Joseph softball coach Jeff Babineau has the pieces in place to fulfill a team goal of returning to the state finals. To help in that pursuit, he has put together as competitive a schedule as possible, including a pair with Masuk, the team that ended St. Joe’s season a year ago at 22-2 in the Class L title game.
“I scheduled five tough non-conference games to get us ready for FCIACs and the playoffs,” said Babineau who is sitting at 235 wins for 11 active seasons, three behind Pat Pardee’s mark of 238 in 16 seasons. “We have Masuk twice, Sheehan, Newtown and will make a trip to New Jersey to play Ramapo and St. Dominick’s. We’ll spend the weekend down there, make it like a college trip. It will be good.”