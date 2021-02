St. Joseph’s posted a score of 137.75 when coach Celina Huber’s girls’ gymnastics team defeated Staples (127.75) and Norwalk (86.3) in its season-opening virtual meet on Tuesday.

Caitlin Vozzella 36.05, Jules Rizzitelli 35.35, and Lindsay Capobianco 35.35 swept the all-around.

Leading on vault were Rizzitelli 9.4, Vozzella 9.2 and Capobianco 9.0.

On beam it was Vozzella 9.35, Lindsay Capobianco 9.25, and Staples’ Chloe Ashton 8.65.

Rizzitelli 8.7, Vozzella 8.3 and Capobianco 8.1 were best on bars.

Tops in floor were Vozzella 9.2, Capobianco 9.0, and Rizzitelli 8.7.