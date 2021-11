St. Joseph shutout Stamford 35-0 as the No. 2 ranked team in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll improved to 7-1.

Coach Joe Della Vecchia’s Cadets will visit Westhill (0-7) Saturday at 11 a.m.

With Riley Jordan leading the ground attack, St. Joseph took a 7-0 lead on the Black Knights into the second quarter.

It was 13-0 in the second period when a Raul Valle interception began an exchange of turnovers that led to a Mark Morrissey tackle for a Westhill safety and a 15-0 St. Joe advantage.

Maxwell Warren caught an 80-yard scoring pass from Morrissey with two minutes remaining and the Cadets went into the half on top 22-0.

Tyler daSilva and Jack Kilmartin had first-half quarterback sacks.

Ethan Long had an interception before the break and forced a fumble.

Kilmartin had a tackle for a loss when the defense forced a turnover on downs at its 5-yard line midway through the third quarter.

Joe Nesteriak’s reception to the 10-yard line with three minutes left in the third led to Matt Morrissey’s second scoring pass to Warren.

Matt Morrissey connected with Brandon Hutchison for a 20-yarder in the final minute of the third.

Logan Spoelstra tacked on his third conversion kick.

Matt Morrissey completed 20 of 37 pases for 337 yards and the three scores.

Warren caught eight passes for 126 yards. Hutchison had five receptions for 111.

Jordan carried 19 times for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

\Mark Morrissey, Joe Adzima and Lito Valle led in tackles.