Kristen Rodriguez and Deenaye Hinds dominated the backboards when St. Joseph posted a 53-10 victory over Brien McMahon on Tuesday.

Coach Chris Lindwall’s Cadets improved to 3-0 while McMahon dropped to 0-3.

Rodriguez scored a team-high 13 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and blocked two shots.

Hinds took down 10 boards, blocked three shots, and scored three baskets.

Kayleigh Carson had 12 points, dished out six assists, and had six steals.

Nicole Zito had five assists and five steals.

Kiarra Fortier led McMahon with eight points.

St. Joseph 53, McMahon 10

McMahon (0-3)

Christina Surace 0 0-0 0, Jade Marin 0 0-0 0, Georgia MacInnes 0 0-0 0, Catherine Dragotta 0 0-0 0, Ariana Centeno 0 0-0 0, Jaclyn Zerrusen 0 0-0 0, Isabella DeJesus, 0 0-0 0, Chloe Mattus 1 0-0 2, Julia Macias 0 0-0 0, Kiarra Fortier 3 1-2 8

Totals 4 1-2 10

St. Joseph (3-0)

Dennaye Hinds 3 0-0 6, KK Geignetter 1 0-0 2, Nicole Zito 0 0-0 0, Kate Rudini 0 0-0 0, Kayleigh Carson 5 1-3 12, Erin Parchinski 1 0-0 2, Erika Stephens 1 0-0 2 , Izzy Casucci 1 2-2 4, Kirsten Rodriguez 5 3-4 13, Grace Cottle 3 0-0 6, Emily Haverl 2 2-3 6

Totals 22 8-12 53

Scoring by quarters

McMahon 5 0 4 1 - 10

St Joseph 18 12 13 10 - 53

3pt FG: McMahon - Kiarra Fortier - 1; St Joseph - Kayleigh Carson - 1