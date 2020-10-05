St. Joseph rallies to beat Trumbull in boys soccer

St. Joseph scored a pair of goals in the final 9 minutes on Monday to defeat Trumbull 2-1.

Robert Lewicki scored in the 71st minute and Manny Santos with 5 minutes remaining to lift the Cadets (1-1) to victory.

Bruno Brasil’s goal with one-minute left in the first half gave Trumbull the lead.

Ethan David had the assist.

The Cadets’ Cameron Reichenbach made 4 saves.

Jack Lumpinski had 4 saves and Blaine Garcia 3 saves in net for Trumbull (1-1).

The Eagles had 12 shots to 8 for St. Joseph.