St. Joseph rallies to beat Trumbull in boys soccer
St. Joseph scored a pair of goals in the final 9 minutes on Monday to defeat Trumbull 2-1.
Robert Lewicki scored in the 71st minute and Manny Santos with 5 minutes remaining to lift the Cadets (1-1) to victory.
Bruno Brasil’s goal with one-minute left in the first half gave Trumbull the lead.
Ethan David had the assist.
The Cadets’ Cameron Reichenbach made 4 saves.
Jack Lumpinski had 4 saves and Blaine Garcia 3 saves in net for Trumbull (1-1).
The Eagles had 12 shots to 8 for St. Joseph.
