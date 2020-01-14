St. Joseph moves to 8-1 after win at Westhill

St. Joseph went on the road Tuesday night and earned a 58-47 decision over the Westhill Vikings.

Coach Chris Lindwall’s Cadets are now 8-1 on the season, 5-1 in the FCIAC. Westhill is 1-6, 1-5 FCIAC.

Rahmia Johnston scored 13 points.

Kate Rudini had 11 points, 7 steals and 5 assists.

Erika Stephens had 9 rebounds, 5 points and 3 steals.

Kirsten Rodriguez had 10 rebounds, 7 points and 4 assists.

Becca Kery scored 8 points and Elizabeth Adzima had 7.

ST. JOSEPH 58, WESTHILL 47

St Joseph

Veronica Lubas 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Adzima 3 1-2 7, Cate DeProfio 0 0-0 0, Kate Rudini 5 1-3 11, Kayleigh Carson 0 0-0 0, Erika Stephens 2 1-2 5, McKenna Hedman 0 3-5 3, Isabella Casucci 0 0-0 0, Rahmia Johnston 6 0-2 13, Kirsten Rodriguez 2 3-5 7, Becca Kery 3 2-2 8, Emily Haverl 1 0-2 2

Totals: 23 11-23 58

Westhill

Maddy Bautista 2 0-0 5, Olivia Conte 0 1-2 1, Peyton Hackett 4 5-5 15, Caroline Kollar 1 0-0 2, Jaedyn Carty 3 0-0 6, Audra Hansen 2 0-2 4, Jane Bautista 0 2-2 2, Emma Burston 0 2-2 2

Totals: 12 10-13 37

St Joseph 12 15 17 14 — 58

Westhill 8 9 11 9 — 37

3 Pt Field Goals: St Joseph - Rahmia Johnston - 1; Westhill - Maddy Bautista - 1, Peyton Hackett - 2