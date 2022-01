Johnny Niv led three players in double figures when St. Joseph won a 69-48 road decision over Masuk on Monday.

Niv made five 3-pointers to finish with 17 points for coach Kevin Wielk’s Cadets, now 2-1.

St. Joseph took a 22-12 lead after one quarter. Masuk stayed within 32-20 at the half before the Cadets’ put together a 27-16 run in the third period.

Will Syndor scored 16 points with a pair of treys.

Derek Long also hit two long-range shots and finished with 10 points.

Deshawn Hall-Johnson added nine markers and Sebastian Sampieri had seven.

Brandon Francisco scored 11 points and Matt Domenichelli 10 for Masuk (1-3).