Sports

St. Joseph gymnasts take FCIAC regular season title

St. Joseph won the FCIAC regular season girls gymnastics title and coach Celina Huber was named an FCIAC Coach of Excellence. St. Joseph placed fourth at the league championships. Team members are Caitlin Vozzella, Alex Murawski, Mariana Wegiel, Justine Turcotte, Grace DeDonato, Lindsay Capobianco, Caitlyn Kelly, Ann Hughes and (not pictured) Jules Rizzitelli.

St. Joseph Athletics / Contributed photo
