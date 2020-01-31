St. Joseph gymnasts defeat New Milford

St. Joseph posted a score of 133.65 to defeat New Milford (131.9) while Trumbull earned a 126.2 from judges in girls’ gymnastics on Thursday.

The Cadets improved to 6-0. The Eagles are 5-1.

St. Joseph’s Schuyler Tomey was runner-up in all-around and Kenna Stevenson led Trumbull with second on bars for coach Celina Huber.

Vault

1. Schuyler Tomey (SJHS) 8.9

2. Hailey Best (NMHS) 8.8

3. Rachel Kapteina (THS) 8.7

Bars

1. Hailey Best (NMHS) 9.0

2. Kenna Stevenson (THS) 8.25

3. Caitlin Vozzella (SJHS) 8.2

Beam

1. Lindsay Capobianco (SJHS) 9.4

2. Thea Spinner (NMHS) 9.1

3. Schuyler Tomey (SJHS) 8.75

Floor

1. Schuyler Tomey (SJHS) 8.65

2T. Hailey Best (NMHS) 8.4

2T. Lindsay Capobianco (SJHS) 8.4

3. Lexi Donnelly (NMHS) 8.3

All Around

1. Hailey Best (NMHS) 34.75

2. Schuyler Tomey (SJHS) 34.4

3. Lindsay Capobianco (SJHS) 34.0