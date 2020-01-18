St. Joseph girls top Greenwich for 9th win
Kate Rudini scored 16 points when coach Chris Lindwall’s St. Joseph girls’ basketball team won a 56-40 decision over Greenwich on Friday.
The Cadets improved to 9-1, 6-1 in the FCIAC. Greenwich is 7-3, 5-2 in the FCIAC.
Rahmia Johnston had 11 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals.
Kirsten Rodriguez had 8 points and 11 rebounds.
Rudini had 5 assists and 5 steals.
ST. JOSEPH 56, GREENWICH 40
Greenwich
Ava Sollenne 0 0-0 0 Julia Conforti 1 0-0 3 Jordan Moses 1 0-0 3 Ciara Munnelly 0 0-0 0
Beatriz Owens 1 0-0 3 Kristin Riggs 3 0-0 7 Kate Loughran 0 0-0 0 Kelly Martyanov 1 0-0 2
Kayla Anderson 2 2-2 6 Mackenzie Nelson 5 5-7 16
Totals 14 7-9 40
St Joseph
Veronica Lubas 0 1-2 1 Elizabeth Adzima 0 0-0 0 Cate DeProfio 0 0-0 0 Kate Rudini 6 3-5 16
Kayleigh Carson 3 0-0 7 Erika Stephens 2 2-4 6 McKenna Hedman 1 2-2 5
Isabella Casucci 0 0-0 0 Rahmia Johnston 4 2-4 11 Kirsten Rodriguez 4 0-1 8
Becca Kery 0 2-2 2 Emily Haverl 0 0-0 0
Totals: 20 12-20 56
Greenwich 11 6 11 12 - 40
St Joseph 19 13 15 9 - 56
3 Pt Field Goals
Greenwich - Julia Conforti - 1, Jordan Moses -1, Beatriz Owens-1, Kristin Riggs -1, Mackenzie Nelson - 1
St Joseph - Kate Rudini - 1, Kayleigh Carson - 1, McKenna Hedman - 1, Rahmia Johnston - 1