St. Joseph blanked Shelton 21-0 in girls’ lacrosse on Tuesday.

Izzy Casucci had five goals and five assists for coach Leeland Gray’s Cadets (3-1).

Maddigan Leifer won nine draw controls to keep the pressure on their rival from the SCC. She had three goals and two assists.

Autumn Murphy (two assists) and Mackenzie Trafecante each scored three goals.

Olivia Badeaux (assist) and Meghan Hoynes had two goals apiece.

Casey Mayglothling had three assists to go with a score.

Teagan Cavaliere and Hannah Siljamaki each posted a goal and an assist.

Katie Miller had two assists, Sydney Leifer one and Mallory Doyle won three draws.