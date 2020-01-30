St. Joseph girls defend well, top McMahon
St. Joseph held McMahon to single digit scoring in three periods on Thursday when coach Chris Lindwall’s Cadets defeated the Senators, 54-27.
Emily Haverl scored 13 points and Rahmia Johnston had 12.
Erika Stephens had 7 rebounds and 3 steals.
Isabella Casucci had 9 rebounds and 3 blocks
ST. JOSEPH 54, MCMAHON 27
St Joseph (10-4, 7-4 FCIAC)
Veronica Lubas 2 1-2 5 Elizabeth Adzima 0 2-2 2 Cate DeProfio 0 3-4 3 Kate Rudini 0 0-2 0 Kayleigh Carson 2 0-1 5 Erika Stephens 2 2-2 6 McKenna Hedman 1 0-0 2 Isabella Casucci 2 1-2 5 Rahmia Johnston 3 6-9 12 Becca Kery 0 1-2 1 Emily Haverl 4 5-7 13
Totals: 16 21-33 54
McMahon (2-11, 0-11 FCIAC)
Natasha Guzman 0 1-4 1 Guanashia Micneil 0 0-0 0 Chloe Mattus 0 0-0 0 Jade Mann 2 0-0 5 Kiarra Fortier 3 6-10 12 Guenetta Fearon 0 0-0 0 Jasmyn 3 0-0 6 Nahia Jenkins 0 0-0 0 Jacklyn Zerrusen 0 0-0 0 Isabella DeJesus 1 1-2 3 Deja Johnson 0 0-0 0 Christina Surace 0 0-0 0
Totals - 9 8-16 27
St Joseph 12 13 17 12 - 54
McMahon 3 2 14 8 - 27
3 Pt Field Goals
St Joseph - Kayleigh Carson - 1
McMahon - Jade Mann - 1