St. Joseph (22-2) defeated No. 7 Ledyard (16-6) 67-58 in the Class MM quarterfinals.

Coach Chris Lindwall’s No. 2-seeded Cadets (23-2) will meet No. 3 Daniel Hand (19-3) in the semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m. at a neutral site to be determined. The Tigers topped No. 22 Killingly 59-33. No. 1 Sacred Heart Academy (21-1) and No. 5 St. Paul of Bristol (17-4) will play in the other semifinal.

St. Joe’s took an 18-12 lead after one period and held off the Ledyard (18-8). Denneye Hinds scored 17 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and had three steals. Erika Stephens scored 13 points. Kate Rudini dished out 11 assists and made two steals. Izzy Casucci scored 10 points. Kirsten Rodriguez had 13 points, 10 rebounds and blocked four shots.

St. Joseph defeated No. 18 Suffield 77-35 in the second round. Rodriguez scored 15 points and Casucci 10. Kayleigh Carson and KK Geignetter (three 3-pointers) finished with nine points each. Rudini had five assists and three steals. Hinds had seven points, seven rebounds and three steals. Casucci had seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

St. Joseph boys’ basketball

No. 12 seed Cadets opened the CIAC Division II state tournament with a 77-61 victory over Newington. Ethan Long scored 19 points to lead coach Kevin Wielk’s team past No. 21 Newington (11-10). Derek Long and Johnny Niv each scored 16 points, as St. Joe’s improved to 15-6. Dashawn Hall-Johnson had 15 and Will Syndor 11.

St. Joseph, seeded third, lost to No. 6 Westhilll 71-65 in the FCIAC quarterfinals.

Derek Long scored 21 points, Syndor 20 and Ethan Long 12. Syndor had seven rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots. Westhill lost 67-43 to No. 2 Wilton in the semifinals. No. 1 Ridgefield topped Wilton for its fourth straight league title.

Syndor scored 19 points, Ethan Long 15, Derek Long 14 and Hall-Johnson 12 when St. Joe’s defeated Norwalk 70-64 to end the regular season. Sydnor had four rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Derek Long and Ethan Long had three rebounds and one assist each.