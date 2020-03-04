St. Joseph girls advance in Class MM state tourney

St. Joseph advanced in the Class MM girls’ basketball state tournament with a 55-32 victory over Weston on Tuesday night.

Coach Chris Lindwall’s 14th-seeded Cadets (13-8) will play at No. 3 seed Sheehan (18-3) in the second round on Friday at 6:30.

Rahmia Johnson had 15 points against No. 19 seeded Weston (9-12). She added 9 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 assists.

Kate Rudini had 6 assists and 4 steals.

Veronia Lubas had 9 points, including a 3-pointer.

Kirsten Rodriguez had 7 points and 8 rebounds.

Erika Stephens had 6 rebounds and 4 steals.

Weston’s Kate Joyce had 11 points, 12 rebounds and 3 steals.

ST. JOSEPH 55, WESTON 32

Weston

Kelly Rosemann 1 1-2 3 Shea Green 0 0-0 0 Kate Joyce 4 3-7 11 Mary Kohn 1 0-0 2 Kenna Winslow 5 0-0 10 Caitlyn McKiernan 0 0-0 0 Emily Melito 1 0-0 3 Tori Kuzma 1 1-2 3 Ellie Daniels 0 0-1 0 Kat Tunney 0 0-0 0

Totals 13 5-12 32

St. Joseph

Veronica Lubas 4 0-0 9 Elizabeth Adzima 2 0-0 4 Cate DeProfio 1 0-0 2 Kate Rudini 3 0-0 6 Kayleigh Carson 1 0-0 3 McKenna Hedman 0 0-0 0 Isabella Casucci 1 0-0 2 Rahmia Johnston 6 1-2 15 Kirsten Rodriguez 2 3-4 7 Becca Kery 0 0-0 0 Emily Haverl 1 0-0 3 Nicole Zito 0 0-0 0 Erin Parchinski 0 0-0 0 Grace Cottle 0 0-0 0

Totals 23 4-6 55

Scoring by Quarters

Weston 4 11 13 4 — 32

St Joseph 13 18 13 11 — 55

3 Pt Field Goals

Weston - Emily Melito - 1

St Joseph - Veronica Lubas - 1, Kayleigh Carson - 1, Rahmia Johnston - 2