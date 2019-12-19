St. Joseph falls to Monsignor Scanlon in season opener

St. Joseph opened its boys’ basketball season with an 80-63 loss to Monsignor Scanlon (N.Y.) in Stamford on Thursday.

The Cadets, led in scoring by Paul Fabbri (22 points) and Jason James (17 points), kept pace with their rivals in a 23-20 first quarter. Msgr. Scanlon kept at it offensively and took a 48-32 lead into the locker room.

Msgr Scanlan, NY (80)

Rodney Bailey 2 3-4 8, Joe Munden 5 0-0 11, Koby Brea 6 2-2 17, Ray Glasow 6 0-0 13, Chris Marvin 5 2-3 13, Kesean Tracey 1 0-0 2, Ihrahima Ban 2 1-2 5, Melvin Evans 2 0-0 5, Matt Candeleria 1 0-0 2, Babacor Niang 2 0-0 4. Totals: 32 8-11 80.

St. Joseph (63)

Jared Grinrod 2 1-2 5, Glenn Manigault 5 0-0 11, Paul Fabbri 7 4-8 22, Jason James 5 6-8 17, Brian Robertson 0 0-0 0, Tommy Shannon 0 1-2 1, Anthony Rainey 0 0-0 0, Brandon Hutchinson 1 0-0 3, Patrick Dineen 0 0-0 0, Justin Russo 1 0-0 2, Carsen Arkay-Leliever 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 12-20 63.

Msgr. Scanlan (4-2) - 23 25 19 13 - 80

St. Joseph (0-1) - 20 12 17 13 - 63

Fouled Out: none

3-point goals: SCAN-Brea 3, Bailey, Munden, Glasow, Marvin, Evans; SJ-Fabbri 4, Manigault, James, Hutchinson.