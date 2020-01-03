St. Joseph defeats Wilton with balance performance

St. Joseph went on the road to defeat Wilton, 68-56, in an FCIAC boys’ basketball game on Friday.

Paul Fabbri led a balanced scoring effort by coach Kevin Wielk’s Cadets.

Kevin Manigault (12 points, 4 assists), Jason James (11 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals), Fabbri (5 rebounds), Jared Grindrod (9 points, 6 rebounds, 2 charges taken, 2 assists), Will Diamantis (9 points, 7 rebounds, 1 charge taken) led St. Joe’s.

St. Joseph (2-1, 1-0 FCIAC)

Glenn Manigault 5 2-2 12, Jared Grinrod 3 2-2 9, Will Diamantis 4 1-1 9, Paul Fabbri 3 5-6 13, Jason James 5 1-2 11, Tommy Shannon 3 0-0 8, Carson Arkay-Leliever 3 0-2 6, Brian Robertson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 11-15 68

Wilton (1-3, 0-1 FCIAC)

J. White 4 0-3 10, T. Walden 0 0-0 0, A. Smith 2 0-0 5, K. Hyzy 10 1-3 21, M. Murphy 0 0-0 0, J. McMahon 2 0-1 4, J. McKievnan 0 3-4 3, P. Woodbridge 1 0-0 2, T. Marties 0 0-0 0, B. Wiener 0 0-0 0, J. Walsh 4 3-3 11. Totals: 23 7-14

St. Joseph - 15 22 11 20 - 68

Wilton - 13 20 11 12 - 56

3-Pointers: SJ-Shannon 2, Fabbri 2, Grindrod; W-White 2, Smith