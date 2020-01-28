St. Joseph defeats Stamford in boys basketball

St. Joseph’s boys’ basketball team defeated Stamford, 64-48, on Monday.

Coach Kevin Wielk’s Cadets owned the first and third quarters, as they improved to 8-2 overall, 7-1 in the FCIAC. Stamford is 7-5, 4-4 FCIAC.

Jason James and Paul Fabbri each scored 17 points.

Will Diamantis had 11 points and 3 assists.

Jared Grindrod had 9 points and 9 rebounds.

Tommy Shannon had 2 steals and Brian Robertson drew a charge.

ST. JOSEPH 64, STAMFORD 48

St. Joseph

Jared Grindrod 3 2-2 9, Will Diamantis 4 3-3 11, Paul Fabbri 4 8-11 17, Jason James 8 0-2 17, Brian Robertson 2 0-2 4, Tommy Shannon 1 0-0 2, Glenn Manigault 1 0-0 2, Carson Arkay-Leliever 1 0-3 2, Hayden Gourley 0 0-0 0

Totals: 24 13-23 64

Stamford (7-5, 4-4 FCIAC)

Jalen Lindsey 4 3-4 11, Jay Jaudon 4 2-3 10, Danny Simms 5 2-3 12, Justin Lockery 0 0-0 0, Jaden Bell 5 1-2 13, Isaiah Jackson 0 0-0 0, Damian Taylor 1 0-0 2, Jose Oliva 0 0-0 0

Totals: 19 8-12 48

St. Joseph - 20 8 21 15 - 64

Stamford - 8 16 7 14 - 48

Fouled Out: SJ-Diamantis; ST: Jaudon.

3-Pointers: SJ-Grindrod, Fabbri, James; ST-Bell 2