St. Joseph opened FCIAC play with a 60-36 victory over Norwalk on Tuesday.

Izzy Casucci scored 18 points to lead the way as coach Chris Lindwall’s Cadets improved to 3-1.

Kirsten Rodrigues had 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Dennaye Hinds was tops on the boards with 11. She added two blocks.

Kate Rudini led the attack with seven assists to go with seven points and four steals.

Casucci had 10 rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

Erika Stephens and Kayla Angrand scored six points each.

Camilla Rogers scored 11 points for Norwalk (1-3, 1-1 FCIAC).

St Joseph's next scheduled game is with Stamford on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Trumbull.

St. Joseph 60, Norwalk 36

Norwalk

Rose Kennerly 2 4-8 8, Camilla Rogers 4 0-4 11, Tiffany Martinez1 0-1 2, Sam Philipp 2 0-0 6, CC Thomas 0 1-2 1, Lamia Ashley 3 0-0 6, Rachel Miller 1 0-0 2, Serenity Mayhew 0 0-0 0.

Totals -- 13 5-15 36

St. Joseph

Dennaye Hinds 0 2-2 2, KK Geignetter 0 0-0 0, Kate Rudini 3 1-2 7, Kayleigh Carson 3 0-0 6, Kayla Angrand 2 2-2 6, Erika Stephens 2 2-2 6, Izzy Casucci 9 0-0 18, Kirsten Rodriguez 4 7-10 15, Maggie Wetmore 0 0-0 0.

Totals -- 23 14-18 60

3 Pt Field Goals: N - Camilla Martinez 3, Sam Philipp 2

Scoring by quarters

Norwalk: 9 8 11 9 -- 36

St. Joseph: 18 24 6 12 -- 60