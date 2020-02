St. Joseph defeats Harding

St. Joseph defeated Harding, 70-48, in an FCIAC boys’ basketball game on Tuesday.

Coach Kevin Wielk’s Cadets are now 11-2.

Paul Fabbri (15 points), Will Diamantis (13 points), Glenn Manigault (9 points) and Tommy Shannon (9 points) led St. Joe’s in scoring.

Jared Grindrod had 9 assists and 3 steals. Carson Arkay had 10 rebounds. Diamantis had 7 rebounds. Fabbri 6 rebounds. Shannon took a charge.

ST. JOSEPH 70, HARDING 48

St. Joseph (11-2)

Glenn Manigault 3 2-3 9, Jared Grindrod 1 0-2 3, Will Diamantis 6 0-2 13, Paul Fabbri 6 0-0 15, Brian Robertson 2 0-0 4, Tommy Shannon 4 0-0 9, Anthony Rainey 0 0-0 0, Derrick Long 1 0-0 2, Patrick Dineen 1 0-0 2, Hadyn Gourley 2 0-0 5, Carson Arkay 1 1-2 3, Derrick Midy 0 0-0 0, Justin Russo 1 0-0 3, Tim Gavrish 1 0-0 2, Brandon Hutchinson 0 0-0 0

Totals: 29 3-9 70

Harding (2-13

Isaiah Antoine 1 1-2 3, Shawn Allen 3 2-4 8, Dontez Peel 3 3-5 9, Kevin Franks 0 2-2 2, Angel Smith 2 1-2 5, Joseph Gray 6 5-7 17, Jeff Charleston 0 0-0 0, Dennis Jennings 1 1-2 4

Totals: 16 15-24 48

St. Joseph - 22 18 20 10 - 70

Harding - 11 16 11 10 - 48

3-Pointers: SJ-Fabbri 3, Manigault, Grindrod, Diamantis, Shannon, Gourley, Russo; H-Jennings