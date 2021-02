The St. Joseph boys’ hockey team defeated No. 8 ranked Notre Dame-Fairfield, 8-1, at the Shelton Sports Center on Thursday. It was the Cadets first victory over a Division I opponent since it topped SGWL 4-0 on Feb. 14, 2018.

Wyatt Chrisman’s goal tied the game at 1-all in the first and St. Joe’s dominated the scoresheet the rest of the game to hand first-year head coach Chris Nelson the win.