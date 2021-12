St. Joseph boys’ hockey team split its first two games of the season.

Immaculate defeated St. Joseph 4-3 in the season opener.

Seamus Heslin scored two and had two assists. Jeff Peterson and Jovanni Smeriglio for the victors.

St. Joseph’s Andrew Tata, Johnny Karafa and Kacper Zajaczkowski each scored goals for coach Chris Nelson. Karafa and Tata had assists. Tyler Stiewing made 22 saves.

St. Joseph defeated Notre Dame-Fairfield 5-3 on Monday

Krafa scored two goals, one in the first for a 1-0 lead and an unassisted insurance tally in the third.

Brady Tommasi, Tata and Mark Husted-Edwards each scored a goal. Husted-Edwards, Tata, Trevor Kellogg (two) and Joey Bisson had assists. Stiewing had 30 saves.

Tyler Bassett scored two goals and Kevin Barrett one for Notre Dame. Colby LaSalle made 34 saves.