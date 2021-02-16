St. Joseph boys hockey playing for Coach LeMaire, more respect

St. Joseph boy’s hockey coach Chris Nelson had a sit down with his team prior to the season.
“We talked about how we are tired of the losing seasons and having the title of underdog,” Nelson said. “We want to lose that reputation. To do that we are going to show up every day ready to play like a Division I high school team because that is what we are. We want to get respect back. To do that everyone has to be willing to put that out there for the good of the team. For the first game they did that.”