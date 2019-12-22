St. Joseph boys defeat Kolbe in TC tourney
St. Joseph defeated Kolbe Cathedral, 80-63, in the Trinity Catholic Tournament in Stamford on Saturday.
Paul Fabbri scored 25 points and Jason James had 20 points for the Cadets (1-1).
Fabbri was 10 for 10 from the foul line and James made a trio of 3-pointers.
Will Diamantis scored 10 points and Jared Grindrod 8.
Kolbe (0-2)
Wellington 6 2-3 16, Olivericia 0 0-0 0, Mason 5 8-12 18, Staples-Santos 1 1-3 3, Shuler 1 2-4 4, Johnson 3 9-9 15, Mclellan 2 3-3 7, Gadson 0 0-0 0, Cook 0 0-2 0, Daniel 0 0-0 0.
Totals: 18 25-36 63.
St. Joseph (1-1)
Glenn Manigault 3 5-6 1, Jared Grinrod 1 6-6 8, Paul Fabbri 7 10-10 25, Jason James 8 1-2 20, Will Diamantis 4 1-2 10, Tommy Shannon 0 0-0 0, Brandon Hutchinson 0 0-0 0, Carsen Arkay-Leliever 0 2-6 2, Brian Robertson 2 0-2 4.
Totals: 25 25-34 80.
St. Joseph (1-1) - 18 21 18 23 - 80
Kolbe (0-2) - 17 17 15 14 - 63
Fouled Out: SJ: Arkay-Leliever, Robertson
3-pointers: SJ-James 3, Diamantis, Fabbri; KC-Wellington 2