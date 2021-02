St. Joseph earned a 64-63 road decision at Westhill on Wednesday to remain unbeaten.

Jason James led coach Kevin Wielk’s Cadets, now 6-0, with 24 points.

Glenn Manigault and Tommy Shannon each scored 14 points, and Shannon drew a pair of charging fouls as Westhill dipped to 2-3.

Derrick Long scored eight points and Eli Newby four.

Ben Pennella led Westhill with 21 points.

St. Joseph (6-0)

Glenn Manigault 6 1-3 14, Tommy Shannon 5 1-2 14, Jason James 10 3-4 24, Derrick Long 4 0-2 8, Brian Robertson 0 0-0 0, Brandon Hutchinson 0 0-0 0, Anthony Rainey 0 0-0 0, Eli Newby 2 0-0 4, Justin Russo 0 0-0 0, Maxwell Warren 0 0-0 0, Carson Arkay 0 0-0 0

Totals: 27 5-11 64

Westhill (2-3)

Jeyson Slade 5 0-2 11, Aidan Lamothe 5 2-2 13, Ben Pennella 5 9-13 21, Greyson Miller 2 5-7 9, Jack McHale 1 0-0 3, Anderson Graham 2 1-2 5, Anthony Andrade 1 0-0 2

Totals: 21 17-26 63

St. Joseph - 22 19 9 14 - 64

Westhill - 21 15 16 11 - 63

3-Pointers: SJ-Shannon 3, Manigault, James; WH-Pennella, Slade, Lamothe, McHale