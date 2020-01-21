St. Joseph, Trumbull gymnasts remain unbeaten

Trumbull and St. Joseph hosted Darien at Next Dimension Gymnastics on Monday.

Coach Celina Huber’s squads remained unbeaten, as St. Joseph, now 5-0, scored a 138.95 and Trumbull, 4-0 on the season, a 133.3 to Darien’s 130.9.

VAULT

1. Schuyler Tomey (SJHS) 9.5

2. Caitlin Vozzella (SJHS) 9.3

3. Rachel Kapteina (THS) 9.1

BARS

1. Schuyler Tomey (SJHS) 8.9

2T. Lindsay Capobianco (SJHS) 8.6

2T. Kenna Stevenson (THS) 8.6

3. Olivia Perkins (DHS) 8.4

BEAM

1. Lindsay Capobianco (SJHS) 9.2

2. Gillian Primavera (THS) 9.0

3. Anna Hughes (SJHS) 8.9

FLOOR

1. Caitlin Vozzella (SJHS) 9.15

2. Schuyler Tomey (SJHS) 9.1

3. Lanna Schmidt (DHS) 8.8

ALL AROUND

1. Schuyler Tomey (SJHS) 35.4

2. Caitlin Vozzella (SJHS) 35.05

3. Lindsay Capobianco (SJHS) 34.8