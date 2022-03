St. Joseph senior Lindsay Capobianco was saying goodbye. For sophomores Julianna Rizzitelli from St. Joe’s and Ariana Seabourne from Trumbull, it was a chance to compete with the best.

The event was the 26th annual New England Girls Gymnastics Championship.

“This is my last scholastic meet and I came to enjoy it,” Capobianco said. “It’s not stressful. I would have qualified as a sophomore, but the event wasn’t held. This is a great experience.”

Capobianco scored 9.0 vault, 9.3 balance beam, 9.3 floor exercise and 8.750 on uneven bars. The 2021 CHSCA All-Stater was second at FCIACs in all around with a score of 36.45.

Rizzitelli had a 9.25 vault, 8.9 beam, 9.0 floor and 8.9 on bars. First team CHSCA All-State in 2021, she scored a 9.05 in the vault, 8.75 on the beam and 8.75 on the floor when the Cadets were runners-up in Class S. Rizzitelli was third all around with a 36.35 at the league meet.

Seabourne qualified on vault and scored a 9.025. Her best is 9.35. Second team CHSCA All-State as a freshman, Seabourne had an 8.925 in vault at FCIACS when Trumbull placed third.

The elite from Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Connecticut competed over two sessions on Saturday at Fairfield Warde.

Franklin (MA) with a score of 148.20 won the team title. Daniel Hand was second with a school record 143.225. Woodstock Academy was third at 143.10.

william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com Twitter: @blox354