St. Joseph Lady Cadets sweep at Canton Tournament

St. Joseph posted victories over Middletown and Simsbury at the Canton Christmas Tournament over the weekend.

Coach Chris Lindwall’s Cadets defeated Simsbury, 28-20, on Saturday. They had opened with a 56-53 win against Middletown on Friday.

Kirsten Rodriguez had 10 rebounds versus Simsbury. Rahmia Johnston had 10 rebounds and 3 steals. Erika Stephens had 8 rebounds and 3 steals.

Rodriguez had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks in the win over Middletown.

St. Joseph outscored Middletown, 18-12, in the final period.

Kate Rudini had 7 assists and 3 steals.

Johnston had 10 rebounds.

St Joseph 28, Simsbury 20

Simsbury (1-3)

Mary McElroy 3 1-4 8; Riley Peterson 0 0-0 0; Rachel Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Katie Perlitz 0 0-0 0; Sydney Saft 0 0-0 0, Ellie McElroy 2 0-0 5; Kate Sullivan 1 0-0 3; Faye Kaplinski 2 0-1 4

Totals: 8 1-5 20

St Joseph (4-1)

Veronica Lubas 1 4-6 6; Elizabeth Adzima 1 0-0 2; Cate DeProfio 0 0-0 0; Kate Rudini 0 2-2 2; Kayleigh Carson 1 0-0 2; Erika Stephens 1 0-0 2; McKenna Hedman 0 0-0 0; Isabella Casucci 0 1-2 1; Rahmia Johnston 1 3-4 5; Kirsten Rodriguez 2 2-3 6; Becca Kery 0 1-2 1 Emily Haverl 0 1-2 1

Totals: 7 14-21 28

Simsbury 8 4 5 3 - 20

St Joseph 10 4 8 5 - 28

3 Pt Field Goals

Middletown - Mary McElroy - 1, Ellie McElroy - 1, Kate Sullivan - 1

St Joseph 56, Middletown 53

Middletown (1-2)

Jenaya Salfaia 1 0-0 2; Denziar Rose-Daniels 6 2-4 14; India Weston 3 0-1 6; Alexa Desena 1 0-0 3; Aysia Henderson 1 0-0 2; Tyah Pettaway 4 2-7 11; Jada Bryant 0 0-0 0; Ayanna McLalla 6 2-5 15

Totals 22 6-17 53

St Joseph

Veronica Lubas 0 0-2 0; Elizabeth Adzima 1 0-0 2; Cate DeProfio 0 0-0 0; Kate Rudini 6 2-6 14; Kayleigh Carson 1 0-0 3; Erika Stephens 1 0-0 2; McKenna Hedman 0 1-2 1; Isabella Casucci 2 1-2 5; Rahmia Johnston 3 0-0 6; Kirsten Rodriguez 9 3-3 21; Becca Kery 0 0-0 0; Emily Haverl 1 0-0 2

Totals: 24 7-15 56

Middletown 14 7 17 12 - 53

St Joseph 11 15 12 18 - 56

3 Pt Field Goals

Middletown - Alexa Desena - 1, Tyah Pettaway - 1, Ayanna McLalla - 1

St Joseph - Kayleigh Carson - 1