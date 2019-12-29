St. Joseph Lady Cadets sweep at Canton Tournament
St. Joseph posted victories over Middletown and Simsbury at the Canton Christmas Tournament over the weekend.
Coach Chris Lindwall’s Cadets defeated Simsbury, 28-20, on Saturday. They had opened with a 56-53 win against Middletown on Friday.
Kirsten Rodriguez had 10 rebounds versus Simsbury. Rahmia Johnston had 10 rebounds and 3 steals. Erika Stephens had 8 rebounds and 3 steals.
Rodriguez had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks in the win over Middletown.
St. Joseph outscored Middletown, 18-12, in the final period.
Kate Rudini had 7 assists and 3 steals.
Johnston had 10 rebounds.
St Joseph 28, Simsbury 20
Simsbury (1-3)
Mary McElroy 3 1-4 8; Riley Peterson 0 0-0 0; Rachel Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Katie Perlitz 0 0-0 0; Sydney Saft 0 0-0 0, Ellie McElroy 2 0-0 5; Kate Sullivan 1 0-0 3; Faye Kaplinski 2 0-1 4
Totals: 8 1-5 20
St Joseph (4-1)
Veronica Lubas 1 4-6 6; Elizabeth Adzima 1 0-0 2; Cate DeProfio 0 0-0 0; Kate Rudini 0 2-2 2; Kayleigh Carson 1 0-0 2; Erika Stephens 1 0-0 2; McKenna Hedman 0 0-0 0; Isabella Casucci 0 1-2 1; Rahmia Johnston 1 3-4 5; Kirsten Rodriguez 2 2-3 6; Becca Kery 0 1-2 1 Emily Haverl 0 1-2 1
Totals: 7 14-21 28
Simsbury 8 4 5 3 - 20
St Joseph 10 4 8 5 - 28
3 Pt Field Goals
Middletown - Mary McElroy - 1, Ellie McElroy - 1, Kate Sullivan - 1
St Joseph 56, Middletown 53
Middletown (1-2)
Jenaya Salfaia 1 0-0 2; Denziar Rose-Daniels 6 2-4 14; India Weston 3 0-1 6; Alexa Desena 1 0-0 3; Aysia Henderson 1 0-0 2; Tyah Pettaway 4 2-7 11; Jada Bryant 0 0-0 0; Ayanna McLalla 6 2-5 15
Totals 22 6-17 53
St Joseph
Veronica Lubas 0 0-2 0; Elizabeth Adzima 1 0-0 2; Cate DeProfio 0 0-0 0; Kate Rudini 6 2-6 14; Kayleigh Carson 1 0-0 3; Erika Stephens 1 0-0 2; McKenna Hedman 0 1-2 1; Isabella Casucci 2 1-2 5; Rahmia Johnston 3 0-0 6; Kirsten Rodriguez 9 3-3 21; Becca Kery 0 0-0 0; Emily Haverl 1 0-0 2
Totals: 24 7-15 56
Middletown 14 7 17 12 - 53
St Joseph 11 15 12 18 - 56
3 Pt Field Goals
Middletown - Alexa Desena - 1, Tyah Pettaway - 1, Ayanna McLalla - 1
St Joseph - Kayleigh Carson - 1