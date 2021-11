NEW YORK (AP) — Posh Alexander and Julian Champagnie scored 17 points apiece as St. John's defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 87-74 on Saturday night. Stef Smith added 14 points, Montez Mathis scored 13 and Joel Soriano had 12 for the Red Storm. Champagnie also had 10 rebounds.

Devon Dunn scored a career-high 24 points for the Knights (0-3). Brandon Rush added 14 points and seven rebounds. Joe Munden Jr. had 10 points.