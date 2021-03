Fifth-seeded St. Joseph defeated No. 4 seed Ludlowe 37-32 in the FCIAC girls’ basketball quarterfinals on Saturday.

St. Joseph (11-3) will visit No. 1 seed Ridgefield (14-0) in the semifinals on Wednesday at 7.

Ridgefield defeated No. 8 Warde 61-38 in its quarterfinal.

Izzy Casucci had 12 rebounds, Erika Stephens 11, Dennaye Hines 10 and Kirsten Rodriguez nine as St. Joseph dominated the backboards against Ludlow (11-3).

Kayleigh Carson scored 10 points, Casucci four blocks, Stephens three assists and four steals, Hinds three steals and two blocks and Rodriguez two blocks.

Ludlowe was led by Kaleigh Sommers with eight points.

St. Joseph 37, Fairfield Ludlowe 32

Fairfield Ludlowe (11-3)

Juliet Bucher 1 0-0 3 Emma Torello 2 0-1 6 Anna Paulmann 0 0-0 0 Laura Herron 2 2-3 6 Caitlin Finnegan 0 3-4 3 Kaleigh Sommers 1 6-8 8 Madison Roman 1 4-4 6

Totals 7 15-20 32

St. Joseph (11-3)

Dennaye Hinds 1 3-6 5 Nicole Zito 0 0-0 0 Kate Rudini 0 0-0 0 Kayleigh Carson 2 5-9 10 Erika Stephens 3 1-2 7 Izzy Casucci 3 2-5 8 Kirsten Rodriguez 3 1-2 7 Emily Haverl 0 0-0 0

Totals 12 12-24 37

St. Joseph 6 13 5 13 - 37

Ludlowe 7 5 8 12 - 32

3pt FG: Ludlowe - Juliet Bucher - 1, Emma Torello - 2; St. Joseph - Kayleigh Carson - 1