St. Joe's strong-hitting Maddy Fitzgerald signs to play softball at Bryant

TRUMBULL -- Maddy Fitzgerald’s ability to swing the bat and play an outstanding shortstop has earned the St. Joseph senior a scholarship to play Division I softball for Bryant University in the Northeast Conference.
“Maddy is a solid infielder with a lot of pop. She is an upbeat personality who will be a strong contributor in the future,” Bryant head coach Nick French said on BryantBulldogs.com. “I am super excited to bring this class (of six) to Bryant. They are elite in the classroom as well as on the softball field.”