St. Joe’s Louis Tuccio, Maxwell Warren place at Class Ms

St. Joseph’s Louis Tuccio and Maxwell Warren placed at the Class M boys’ indoor track meet at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on Saturday.

Tuccio’s shot put of 49-00.25 was second only to Ellington’s Ethan Wilkie’s toss of 49-05.50.

Warren ran a 6.82 in the 55-meter dash to take fifth.

Tolland wins title

Showcasing its standout depth in nearly every event, Tolland placed first in the team standings totaling 61 points. Ellington took second (50), followed by Law (47), Weston (41) and Stonington (38) in the meet, which included 28 teams.