St. Joe’s Jack Wallace named Gatorade CT Player of the Year

St. Joseph’s Jack Wallace, a first-year quarterback who has thrived while leading the Hogs to their first unbeaten record in 35 years and a spot in the Class L quarterfinals, has been named the 2019 Gatorade Connecticut Player of the Year, the company announced Friday.

He is the first St. Joseph football player to earn the award, which began in 1985, and the first Connecticut junior since Middletown’s Dario Highsmith in 2013.

Wallace, a 6-foot, 175-pound junior , was moved from cornerback to quarterback this year to replace two-year starter and all-stater David Summers and has been flawless as the Hogs set school records for offense en route to a 10-0 regular season record and an eighth-straight berth in the state playoffs.

He has thrown for 1,915 yards and 36 touchdowns in the regular season, completing 67.4 percent of his passes (116-of-172).

With Wallace at the helm, St. Joseph has already set school scoring records with 556 in 11 games, 50.5 per game.

"I'm honored and blessed to have received the Gatorade Player of the year award for CT," Wallace said on Twitter.

“I’m honored and blessed to have received the Gatorade Player of the year award for CT,” Wallace said on Twitter.

“Too many people to thank for this accomplishment” he added, tagging St. Joseph coach Joe Della Vecchia and Clarke Sports Quarterback Academy in New Jersey.

The Hogs, who are vying for their 15th state title, an unprecedented third-state championship in a third different class, and their first No. 1 ranking since 1982, defeated Wilton 49-7 in Wednesday’s state quarterfinals and will face FCIAC rival New Canaan in the semifinals Monday night.

“Jack is a very good high school quarterback,” Duncan DellaVolpe, head coach of FCIAC rival Fairfield Warde, said in a statement released by Gatorade.“He is a heck of an athlete. He can throw and run, keep plays alive and really doesn’t make any mistakes.”

The Gatorade state player of the year award recognizes not just athletic achievement but also puts emphasis on strong academic and extra-curricular activities.

Wallace hold an A-minus average. He also volunteers in fundraising toward research for breast cancer, diabetes and heart disease. He’s a Special Olympics volunteer and youth football coach.

Gatorade CT Football Players of the Year

2019 — JACK WALLACE, Jr. QB, St. Joseph

2018 — CORNELIUS JOHNSON, Sr. WR, Brunswick

2017 — SPENCER LOCKWOOD, Sr. RB/LB, Killingly

2016 — BEN MASON, Sr. FB/LB, Newtown

2015 — MARK EVANCHICK, Sr. DE, Darien

2014 — ZACH ALLEN, Sr. DE, New Canaan

2013 — DARIO HIGHSMITH, Jr. QB, Middletown

2012 — COLIN MOORE, Sr. RB/DB, Avon

2011 — CASEY COCHRAN, Sr. QB, Masuk

2010 — CASEY COCHRAN, Jr. QB, Masuk

2009 — KEVIN PIERRE-LOUIS, Sr. LB/FB, King

2008 — MIKE OSIECKI, Sr. RB/LB, Seymour

2007 — ALEX THOMAS, Sr. RB, Ansonia

2006 — AARON HERNANDEZ, Sr. TE, Bristol Central

2005 — MATT KELLEHER, Sr. QB, Southington

2004 — ASAPH SCHWAPP, Sr. RB/LB, Weaver

2003 — D.J. HERNANDEZ, Sr. QB, Bristol Central

2002 — JOHN SULLIVAN, Sr. OL, Greenwich

2001 — TIM WASHINGTON, Sr. RB, Bristol Central

2000 — DAN ORLOVSKY, Sr. QB, Shelton

1999 — JERMELLE LEWIS, Sr. RB/S, Bloomfield

1998 — HORACE DODD, Sr. LB, Hamden

1997 — PHIL BOWMAN, Sr. QB/DB, Cheshire

1996 — TARELL FREENEY, RB/LB, Holy Cross

1995 — STEVE COUGHLIN, Sr. WR, Ansonia

1994 — TONY ORTIZ, Sr. RB/LB, Crosby

1993 — CHRIS SILVESTRI, Sr. RB/DB, New Canaan

1992 — ADAM SALINA, Sr. RB/LB, Berlin

1991 — EDWARD GREEN, Sr. T/DT, St. Paul

1990 — PAUL YOUNG, Sr. RB, Maloney

1989 — STEVEN MILLS, Sr. QB, Bristol Eastern

1988 — JAMAL JOHNSON, Sr. RB/DB, New London

1987 — RICO BROGNA, Sr. QB/K, Watertown

1986 — TIM FRAGER, Sr. RB, Avon Old Farms

1985 — ANDREW WALKER, Sr. T, Norwalk