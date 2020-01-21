St. Joe’s Glenn Manigault rebound basket defeats Norwalk

NORWALK — St. Joseph’s Glenn Manigault scored the game-winning basket on an offensive rebound with :05 remaining when the Cadets defeated Norwalk, 65-63, in an FCIAC battle on Tuesday.

Coach Kevin Wielk’s Cadets outscored the Bears, 19-12, in the decisive fourth quarter.

St. Joseph is 6-2, 5-1 FCIAC. Norwalk is 1-6, 0-5 FCIAC.

The Cadets’ Paul Fabbri scored 16 points to go with 5 assists.

Will Diamantis had 8 points and 8 rebounds,

Jared Grindrod had 10 points and 3 steals.

Jason James scored 10 points.

ST. JOSEPH 65, NORWALK 63

St. Joseph

Jared Grindrod 3 3-4 10, Will Diamantis 3 2-4 8, Tommy Shannon 1 0-0 2, Paul Fabbri 5 4-6 16, Jason James 4 2-2 10, Glenn Manigault 2 2-2 6, Anthony Rainey 0 0-0 0, Brian Robertson 3 0-0 6, Hayden Gourley 1 0-2 3, Carson Arkay-Leliever 0 4-4 4

Totals: 22 17-24 65

Norwalk

Jamar Boyd 4 0-3 9, Izayah Valentine 1 0-1 2, Jahmai Green 3 0-0 8, Isaias Gonzalez 4 0-2 11, Treyjon Lewis 6 3-4 15, Mysonne Pollard 6 4-8 16, Nate Schaer 0 0-0 0, Lomorris House 1 0-0 2

Totals: 25 7-18 63

St. Joseph - 20 9 16 19 - 65

Norwalk - 19 16 16 12 - 63

3-Pointers: SJ-Fabbri 2, Grindrod, Gourley; N-Gonzalez 3, Green 2, Boyd