St. Francis (Pa.) 77, Hartford 53

Kimbrough 4-7 3-4 11, Pavlidis 5-10 3-4 13, Dunne 1-8 0-0 3, Henderson 3-12 1-2 7, McClain 4-15 3-3 11, Hobbs 0-2 1-2 1, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Webley 3-6 0-0 6, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 0-0 1-2 1, Middleton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-62 12-17 53.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed