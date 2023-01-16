St. Francis (NY) 73, LIU 66

Grisby 3-5 4-5 10, Harris 3-6 3-4 9, Howell-South 3-6 0-0 7, Moreno 1-4 2-4 5, Wilcox 6-14 2-2 17, Clarke 4-9 4-5 13, Bethea 4-5 1-2 9, Myrie 0-1 0-1 0, Quartlebaum 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-52 16-23 73.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run