St. Francis (NY) 68, Hartford 50

Kimbrough 4-6 0-2 8, Pavlidis 1-5 1-2 3, Dunne 5-8 1-1 16, Henderson 2-7 3-4 9, McClain 1-10 2-2 4, Hobbs 2-3 0-0 4, Jones 3-5 0-0 6, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Webley 0-1 0-0 0, Rice 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 18-46 7-13 50.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run