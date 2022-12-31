Skip to main content
St. Bonaventure 83, UMass 64

Cross 1-7 2-3 4, Kante 3-5 6-8 12, Martin 4-10 2-2 12, Fernandes 5-9 2-7 13, Weeks 0-3 2-2 2, Luis 4-6 2-2 11, K.Thompson 0-4 3-4 3, Gapare 1-2 2-3 4, Dominguez 0-2 0-0 0, G.Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Kelly 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 19-49 21-31 64.

ST. BONAVENTURE (7-7)

Evans 0-1 0-0 0, Farell 9-17 0-1 22, Venning 2-4 0-0 4, Banks 9-17 7-7 31, Luc 2-7 0-0 5, Flowers 3-9 2-2 9, Rumpel 2-2 1-1 5, Amadasun 0-0 0-0 0, Mellouk 3-4 0-0 7, Hill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 10-11 83.

Halftime_St. Bonaventure 43-28. 3-Point Goals_UMass 5-20 (Martin 2-4, Kelly 1-1, Luis 1-2, Fernandes 1-4, Gapare 0-1, Weeks 0-1, Dominguez 0-2, K.Thompson 0-2, Cross 0-3), St. Bonaventure 13-31 (Banks 6-12, Farell 4-11, Mellouk 1-1, Luc 1-2, Flowers 1-5). Rebounds_UMass 34 (Kante 10), St. Bonaventure 25 (Farell 10). Assists_UMass 8 (Fernandes 3), St. Bonaventure 17 (Flowers 7). Total Fouls_UMass 12, St. Bonaventure 22.

