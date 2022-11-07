St. Bonaventure 71, St. Francis (Pa.) 58

Cohen 9-11 3-5 21, Hargis 0-3 0-0 0, Giles 0-2 1-4 1, Moore 4-10 5-6 15, Land 3-14 4-5 11, McCabe 4-8 1-1 10, Gregory 0-2 0-0 0, Harrison 0-1 0-0 0, Ruggery 0-1 0-0 0, Liberis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 14-21 58.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed