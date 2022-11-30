St. Bonaventure 71, Middle Tennessee 64

Dishman 6-9 1-5 13, Millin 1-2 0-0 2, Lawrence 5-12 2-4 13, Lenard 7-10 1-3 16, Weston 2-7 2-2 6, King 0-4 0-0 0, Porter 6-14 2-4 14, Coleman-Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Bufford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 8-18 64.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run